While the film has struggled to sustain momentum in India, international audiences have turned out in solid numbers for Patriot. The spy thriller has earned nearly Rs 41.50 crore overseas, helping the worldwide gross climb to Rs 72.80 crore in eight days.

In India, the film’s net collection currently stands at Rs 26.98 crore, while the domestic gross is around Rs 31.30 crore. The overseas contribution has clearly played a major role in keeping the film’s global performance respectable despite its slowing theatrical run back home.