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Patriot Advance Booking: Mohanlal-Mammootty Film Earns Rs 3.5 Crore in Kerala, Rs 9 Crore Globally
Patriot Advance Bookings: Mohanlal and Mammootty are all set to reunite for a film titled Patriot, set to release on May 1. The film marks Mohanlal and Mammootty’s reunion.
Patriot Advance Bookings
Mohanlal and Mammootty are slated to reunite for the film Patriot, which is planned to debut on May 1. While anxiously awaiting the much-anticipated reunion, it has now been announced that the film also sold well in advance of its release.
Patriot Advance Booking
According to ETimes, Patriot reservations launched in Kerala on April 28 and sold approximately 10,000 seats in only a few minutes. As of 1 p.m. that day, 85,000 tickets to the film had been sold.
According to box office tracker Jerin Georgekutty, the film has currently grossed Rs 3.50 crore in Kerala pre-sales. Aside from that, the film's international advance booking total is approaching Rs 9 crore. More information on its advance box office results is forthcoming.
Patriot Advance Booking
While the reunion of the two titans is the major highlight, Patriot's ensemble takes it to the next level. The film also stars Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, and Revathy in prominent parts.
Patriot Advance Booking
Patriot, directed by Mahesh Narayanan, renowned for outstanding films like Take Off, C U Soon, and Malik, falls into the realistic, expertly woven spy-thriller genre. The graphics imply a multi-layered plot set in several settings, driven by tension and political implications.
Patriot: Storyline
Patriot tells the narrative of a retired JAG officer, portrayed by Mammootty, who is wrongfully accused of espionage. As he strives to prove his innocence, he is lured into a secret operation involving national security. Mohanlal appears as a seasoned armed forces operative who joins him, providing depth to the story. The story deepens with Fahadh Faasil's character, whose fears about their partnership point to internal strife and higher stakes.
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