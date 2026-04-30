According to ETimes, Patriot reservations launched in Kerala on April 28 and sold approximately 10,000 seats in only a few minutes. As of 1 p.m. that day, 85,000 tickets to the film had been sold.

According to box office tracker Jerin Georgekutty, the film has currently grossed Rs 3.50 crore in Kerala pre-sales. Aside from that, the film's international advance booking total is approaching Rs 9 crore. More information on its advance box office results is forthcoming.