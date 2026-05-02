The much-awaited Mammootty and Mohanlal starrer 'Patriot', directed by Mahesh Narayanan, has made a massive splash at the Kerala box office on its first day.

When Mammootty and Mohanlal team up after a long time, you know it's a big deal. That's exactly what happened with 'Patriot', and this one factor was enough to create a massive pre-release buzz. But the hype didn't stop there. The film also boasts a star-studded cast with names like Fahadh, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Revathi, and Rajiv Menon. And with Mahesh Narayanan, the man behind hits like 'Take Off', 'Malik', and 'C U Soon', in the director's chair, expectations were sky-high. The film had its worldwide release yesterday, and now, the first-day collection numbers are finally out.

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With Mammootty and Mohanlal coming together, the film was carrying a mountain of expectations. Even Mammootty had admitted to being a little nervous about this before the release. He wondered if what the audience expected and what the film delivered would be two different things. And it seems he was right.

After the first shows, some fans mentioned that the film had fewer 'mass' scenes than they had hoped for. On the other hand, many movie lovers praised it, saying they got a brilliant, content-driven film from Mahesh Narayanan. But it looks like these mixed opinions didn't hurt the film's opening day collections at all.

Patriot's Box Office Collection

According to box office trackers South Indian Box Office, 'Patriot' has raked in a whopping ₹8.30 crore from Kerala on its first day. These are initial figures, so the final number might change slightly. This collection makes 'Patriot' the second-highest opener for a Malayalam film at the Kerala box office. It has officially beaten 'Odiyan', which previously held the second spot with a ₹7.25 crore opening in Kerala.

However, the all-time record for a Malayalam film's opening day in Kerala still belongs to 'Empuraan', which earned a massive ₹14.07 crore. If we look at all languages, Vijay's 'Leo' ranks second in Kerala with its ₹12 crore opening-day collection.