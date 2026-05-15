Ayushmann Khurrana shared a heartfelt Instagram post revealing his mother's loving reaction to his new film, 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do'. He wrote that she gave her blessings and said his late father would have really enjoyed the movie.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared a heartfelt post with his mother, sharing that she loved his film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do'.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In an Instagram post, Ayushmann shared a picture of himself with his mother, capturing a sweet moment between them. View this post on Instagram "Maa ne ashirwad de diya. Kehti hai ki teri film bahut achi hai. Keh rahi thi agar papa hote toh unhe bahut acha lagta. (Mom has given her blessings. She says that your film is excellent. She was saying that if Dad were here, he would have really loved it)," the actor wrote. Ayushmann also mentioned that his mother enjoyed watching his film as he continued, "She laughed a lot after a long time after watching #PatiPatniAurWohDo. In cinemas now!"

About 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do'

Directed by Aziz, 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' stars Ayushmann Khurrana alongside Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. The film also features Vijay Raaz, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Ayesha Raza and Durgesh Kumar in pivotal roles.

Backed by producers Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra and Krishan Kumar, the film is presented by T-Series Films and B R Studios.

The lead cast recently spoke to ANI about the film's take on relationships and shared details about their characters, saying the story balances humour with emotional depth.

Ayushmann's Connection to the Classic

Mentioning that he has always been a big fan of Sanjeev Kumar's 1978 classic 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', Ayushmann shared, "In my childhood, I used to sing the song 'Thande thande paani se nahana chahiye'. That song convinced me to do this film. When the first film was made in 2019, and my brother (Aparshakti Khurana) was a part of it, I really loved it. It was an organic transition for me."

Ayushmann on His Character

Speaking about his character, Ayushmann explained how he is shown as a "trapped husband." "The audience will enjoy seeing his problems. There is a comedy of errors in this film. It is situational comedy, and the audience will understand it better when they watch the film," he added.

'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' opened in theatres on Friday. (ANI)