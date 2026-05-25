Directed by Mudassar Aziz, ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ has quietly emerged as a steady performer at the box office. The film, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan, witnessed a noticeable rise in collections during its second weekend.

According to trade estimates, the film earned Rs 3.25 crore net in India on day 10, marking an 18.2 per cent jump from Saturday’s earnings. With this growth, the movie’s India net total now stands at Rs 36.35 crore, while the India gross collection has reached Rs 43.22 crore.

The overseas market also contributed steadily, adding another Rs 0.35 crore on Sunday. This has pushed the film’s worldwide gross collection to an impressive Rs 50.52 crore within 10 days of release.