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Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 10: Ayushmann Khurrana's Rom-Com Holds Strong Amid New Releases
Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ continues its steady box office journey despite mixed reviews and fresh competition. The romantic comedy has now crossed the Rs 50 crore mark worldwide after a decent second weekend boost
‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ Crosses Rs 50 Crore Worldwide
Directed by Mudassar Aziz, ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ has quietly emerged as a steady performer at the box office. The film, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan, witnessed a noticeable rise in collections during its second weekend.
According to trade estimates, the film earned Rs 3.25 crore net in India on day 10, marking an 18.2 per cent jump from Saturday’s earnings. With this growth, the movie’s India net total now stands at Rs 36.35 crore, while the India gross collection has reached Rs 43.22 crore.
The overseas market also contributed steadily, adding another Rs 0.35 crore on Sunday. This has pushed the film’s worldwide gross collection to an impressive Rs 50.52 crore within 10 days of release.
Day-Wise Performance Reflects Stable Audience Interest
Released on May 15, 2026, the situational comedy opened with moderate numbers but managed to maintain a consistent run at theatres. While the film received mixed reactions from viewers and critics, weekend footfalls helped sustain its momentum.
Here’s how the film performed at the Indian box office so far:
Day 1 – Rs 4 crore
Day 2 – Rs 5.75 crore
Day 3 – Rs 7.75 crore
Day 4 – Rs 3.25 crore
Day 5 – Rs 3.50 crore
Day 6 – Rs 2.75 crore
Day 7 – Rs 2 crore
Day 8 – Rs 1.35 crore
Day 9 – Rs 2.77 crore
Day 10 – Rs 3.25 crore
Total India Net Collection – Rs 36.35 crore
Competition From New Releases Intensifies
The film’s box office journey has become more challenging with the arrival of fresh releases like ‘Chand Mera Dil’ and Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu. Both films hit cinemas on May 22 and attracted significant audience attention over the weekend.
‘Chand Mera Dil’, featuring Lakshya Lalwani and Ananya Panday, collected Rs 4.35 crore net on Sunday, while the Hollywood release earned Rs 3.15 crore in India. Despite the competition, ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ managed to stay stable and retain a decent number of shows nationwide.
Apart from the lead cast, the film also features Vijay Raaz, Durgesh Kumar, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Deepika Amin in supporting roles.
ALSO READ: Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 3: Ananya Panday, Lakshya’s Romantic Drama Shows Decent Weekend Hold
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