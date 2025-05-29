Paresh Rawal Birthday: 8 iconic roles of the versatile actor
Paresh Rawal turns 70! A look at his memorable characters, from Baburao to Dr. Ghunghroo. Which role do you like the most? He's nailed every role he's played. Here are 8 of his most iconic characters
| Published : May 29 2025, 08:18 AM
2 Min read
110
Image Credit : @Paresh Rawal
Paresh Rawal celebrates his 70th birthday on May 30th. Born in Mumbai in 1955, he debuted in 1984 with the film Holi. He has played many memorable characters in his 41-year career.
210
Image Credit : social media
Paresh Rawal doesn't want to limit himself to one type of character. He has played memorable roles in his career. Here are 8 of his most famous characters.
310
Image Credit : instagram
Ganpatrao 'Baburao' Apte from Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri is Paresh Rawal's most famous and popular character.
410
Image Credit : @paresh rawal
In Ketan Mehta's biopic, Paresh Rawal played Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's first Home Minister. He brought the character to life.
510
Image Credit : social media
Paresh Rawal played a double role in Rajkumar Santoshi's cult classic Andaz Apna Apna. He breathed life into both Ram Gopal Bajaj and Shyam Gopal Bajaj.
610
Image Credit : Social Media
Dr. Ghunghroo's character in Welcome stole the show. He was perfect in every scene, overshadowing actors like Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, and Akshay Kumar.
710
Image Credit : @paresh rawal
In Ajay Devgn and Raveena Tandon's Dilwale, Paresh Rawal played the dreaded villain Mama Thakur. His acting instilled fear in the audience.
810
Image Credit : social media
As police officer Kashi Nath in Mohra, Paresh Rawal tickled the audience with his comic timing.
910
Image Credit : Social Media
In the 1993 film Sir, Paresh Rawal played the gangster Veljibhai Patekar. He garnered praise even in a negative role.
1010
Image Credit : @paresh rawal
While Kamal Haasan stole the limelight as Chachi, Paresh Rawal's portrayal of a lovesick admirer brought life to the movie.
