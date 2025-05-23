Hera Pheri 3: Is Pankaj Tripathi replacing Paresh Rawal? Read on
Pankaj Tripathi breaks silence on rumors of replacing Paresh Rawal in Hera Pheri 3. Find out what he said and if he's really the new Baburao
| Published : May 23 2025, 08:34 AM
1 Min read
Fans suggest Pankaj Tripathi as the ideal replacement for Paresh Rawal in the upcoming Hera Pheri 3.
Who will be the next Baburao in Hera Pheri 3? Pankaj Tripathi's name is in the mix. Will he replace Paresh Rawal?
In an interview, the Mimi actor expressed surprise at the social media buzz suggesting he should be cast in Hera Pheri 3.
Tripathi states, "I've heard and read about it. I don't believe it. Paresh Ji is a brilliant actor. I am zero in front of him."
Paresh Rawal clarified on social media that he didn't leave Hera Pheri 3 due to creative differences with Priyadarshan.
Akshay Kumar's production house sent a legal notice to Paresh Rawal for leaving Hera Pheri 3 after signing the contract.
