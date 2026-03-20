The makers of the popular series 'Panchayat' have officially announced Season 5 at a Prime Video event. The upcoming season will show Abhishek (Jitendra Kumar) dealing with a new, vengeful leadership while trying to pursue his MBA dreams.

Fans of the popular Panchayat franchise, who were waiting for an update on Season 5 of the hit series, finally have some good news. The makers have officially announced the next season during the Prime Video 2026 release slate event held in Mumbai. The new season will continue the story of Abhishek and the people of Phulera.

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Panchayat Season 5: What to Expect

According to the makers, the upcoming season will show Abhishek facing a difficult work environment under a new and vengeful leadership. While he prepares to move ahead with his dream of pursuing an MBA, he must first settle some unfinished matters in the village of Phulera.

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Cast and Crew

Panchayat is produced by The Viral Fever and is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra. The story is written by Chandan Kumar. The series stars Jitendra Kumar in the lead role. The show also features actors like Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Saanvika, Durgesh Kumar, Ashok Pathak and Sunita Rajwar in important roles.

A Look Back at Previous Seasons

The previous season, Panchayat Season 4, was released on Prime Video on June 24 last year. The third season had arrived earlier in May and focused on village politics, elections and the struggles of the villagers, including the long-standing issue of building a proper road in Phulera. The season also showed themes of grief, unity and community life in the village. (ANI)