As per the complaint, the incident took place on November 22 at a toll plaza on the Sangli-Ashta road. Mane alleged that an argument broke out between him and Palash Muchhal during which the latter allegedly made caste-based derogatory remarks. Police have registered the FIR under Section 3(1) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act along with Sections 351(2) and 352, and an investigation is currently underway.