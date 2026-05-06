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Palash Muchhal Booked After Alleged Caste Remark at Smriti Mandhana Friend in Sangli Row
Palash Muchhal has been booked in Sangli under the SC/ST Act after a complaint by Smriti Mandhana’s childhood friend Vigyan Mane, who accused him of making caste-based remarks during a dispute linked to an alleged Rs 25 lakh film investment.
Case Registered Against Palash Muchhal in Sangli
Music composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal has landed in legal trouble after a complaint was filed against him in Sangli, Maharashtra. According to reports, police have registered a case against him under provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act following allegations made by Vigyan Prakash Mane, who is reportedly a childhood friend of Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana.
Alleged Incident at Toll Plaza
As per the complaint, the incident took place on November 22 at a toll plaza on the Sangli-Ashta road. Mane alleged that an argument broke out between him and Palash Muchhal during which the latter allegedly made caste-based derogatory remarks. Police have registered the FIR under Section 3(1) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act along with Sections 351(2) and 352, and an investigation is currently underway.
Financial Dispute Behind the Argument
Reports suggest the dispute is linked to a financial matter involving a film production project. Police sources stated that Mane had allegedly given Rs 25 lakh to Palash Muchhal for the project. Mane later sought the return of his money after the film did not progress as promised. The confrontation reportedly escalated when the issue was raised again, eventually leading to the alleged altercation.
Spotlight Back on Smriti Mandhana Connection
The controversy has also revived discussions around Palash Muchhal’s past relationship with Smriti Mandhana. The two were previously engaged and were expected to tie the knot in Sangli in November 2025 before later announcing their separation on social media. While the reason behind their breakup was never publicly disclosed, the latest case has once again brought their past association into the spotlight.
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