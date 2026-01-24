- Home
Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal marriage: A fresh controversy has erupted after Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana, Palaash Muchhal called off their wedding. Allegations of personal betrayal and financial disputes have now drawn public attention
Wedding Called Off Amid Sudden Controversy
Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal, who were earlier set to marry on November 23, 2025, officially cancelled their wedding in December. The ceremony had first been postponed due to reported family health concerns before being called off entirely. Both later released brief statements confirming the separation and requesting privacy during the difficult phase.
Producer Vidnyan Mane Makes Serious Allegations
Actor-producer Vidnyan Mane, who claims to be a childhood acquaintance of Mandhana, has accused Palaash Muchhal of personal misconduct and financial wrongdoing. Mane alleged that a disturbing incident during wedding celebrations led to the relationship breakdown. He has also claimed he lost over Rs 40 lakh in an unreleased film project and was pressured to invest more money. A formal complaint has reportedly been filed in Sangli, Maharashtra. Mane states he possesses chat and call records which he is willing to submit to authorities. These allegations remain claims under investigation and are yet to be proven in court.
Muchhal Denies Accusations, Legal Action Planned
Palaash Muchhal responded through social media, firmly rejecting all accusations. He stated that the claims were false and intended to harm his reputation. His legal team is reportedly exploring appropriate legal remedies. Meanwhile, both Muchhal and Mandhana have issued separate public statements confirming their decision to part ways, requesting understanding and privacy as they move forward.
