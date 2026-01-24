Actor-producer Vidnyan Mane, who claims to be a childhood acquaintance of Mandhana, has accused Palaash Muchhal of personal misconduct and financial wrongdoing. Mane alleged that a disturbing incident during wedding celebrations led to the relationship breakdown. He has also claimed he lost over Rs 40 lakh in an unreleased film project and was pressured to invest more money. A formal complaint has reportedly been filed in Sangli, Maharashtra. Mane states he possesses chat and call records which he is willing to submit to authorities. These allegations remain claims under investigation and are yet to be proven in court.