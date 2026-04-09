The footage has captured everyone's interest, even if the specifics of their encounter are now unknown. Whether the Mandhana and Muchhal families have finally put an end to their differences is now being debated online.

“😮I am surprised …but not shocked…hua so hua …let it go," one of the users wrote. Several other users asked, “What’s happening?" Some of the users also claimed that the video might be old.

It should be noted that neither family has released a statement on their reported reunion or the viral video as of yet.