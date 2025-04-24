Image Credit : Instagram

Hania Aamir writes - Tragedy is tragedy everywhere

Actress Hania Amir wrote on social media about the Pahalgam terror attack, "Tragedy, wherever it may be, is a tragedy for all of us. My condolences to all those affected by the recent events. We are united in pain, grief, and hope. When an innocent is killed, the pain is not theirs alone, it is all of ours. It doesn't matter where we are from. Grief speaks the same language. We must always choose humanity."