- Home
- Entertainment
- Pahalgam Attack: Hania Aamir to Fawad Khan — 5 Pakistani stars who reacted to heinous incident
Pahalgam Attack: Hania Aamir to Fawad Khan — 5 Pakistani stars who reacted to heinous incident
Pakistani artists expressed grief over the Pahalgam terror attack. Several stars, including Fawad Khan and Hania Aamir, shared their condolences on social media.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
The massacre in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, has sparked outrage across India. People are condemning this cowardly act of terrorism. The Indian government has sealed the Attari-Wagah border and ordered Pakistanis in India to return within 48 hours. The Indus Water Treaty has been suspended with immediate effect. Meanwhile, reactions from some Pakistani actors regarding the Pahalgam attack are going viral on social media. These actors, albeit subtly, have condemned the attack. Let's see who said what.
Fawad Khan expresses grief over Pahalgam attack
Pakistani star Fawad Khan, busy promoting his upcoming Hindi film 'Abir Gulal', expressed grief over the Pahalgam massacre on social media. He wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear about the heinous attack in Pahalgam. Our condolences and prayers are with the victims of this horrific incident. We pray for strength and resilience for their families during this difficult time." Notably, Fawad Khan is returning to Bollywood after a long time with 'Abir Gulal', opposite Vaani Kapoor. Following the Pahalgam attack, there have been growing protests against 'Abir Gulal', which is slated for release on May 9. People are demanding a ban on the film.
Hania Aamir writes - Tragedy is tragedy everywhere
Actress Hania Amir wrote on social media about the Pahalgam terror attack, "Tragedy, wherever it may be, is a tragedy for all of us. My condolences to all those affected by the recent events. We are united in pain, grief, and hope. When an innocent is killed, the pain is not theirs alone, it is all of ours. It doesn't matter where we are from. Grief speaks the same language. We must always choose humanity."
Singer Farhan Saeed expresses condolences
Pakistani singer Farhan Saeed wrote in his post, "Heartfelt condolences to the victims of the Pahalgam attack and their families."
Actress Usma Khan writes - Terrorism is condemnable
Actress Usma Khan wrote on X, “Heartfelt condolences to the victims of the Pahalgam attack and their loved ones. May they find strength during this difficult time. Terrorism is condemnable, wherever it may be. Whether it's in Pakistan, India, or anywhere else. We must stand against such senseless violence.”
Actress Mawra Hocane writes - What is happening in the world?
Actress Mawra Hocane, who appeared in the Bollywood film 'Sanam Teri Kasam', also expressed condolences over the Pahalgam attack. She wrote on social media, "My condolences to the bereaved families. An act of terror against one is terrorism against all. What is happening in the world?"