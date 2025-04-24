- Home
Ridhi Dogra addresses backlash over Abir Gulaal post-Pahalgam attack, defending her role and voicing personal anguish while calling for peace, dignity, and responsible conversation.
As the political and emotional storm around Abir Gulaal intensifies following the tragic Pahalgam terrorist attack, the film’s cast has come under intense scrutiny. While Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor headline the project, actress Ridhi Dogra, known for her powerful performance in Jawan, also plays a key role.
After the attack, Ridhi shared a strongly worded statement on social media, saying, “I think it’s about time the good Muslims stepped up and rejected the monsters and called them out.” The remark sparked mixed reactions online, with some praising her bold stance while others criticized her for working alongside Pakistani actor Fawad Khan.
Not one to shy away from difficult conversations, Ridhi responded to a troll questioning her involvement in the film. She wrote, “I DID when my govt allowed it. And I stand by the laws and rules... I also know that peace, Grace, and Harmony are important for a healthy civilization.”
The actress further emphasized her connection to the tragedy, stating she is a daughter of Jammu & Kashmir, where the attack occurred. “It boils my blood too,” she wrote, expressing her anger and grief, while maintaining that her professional decisions are grounded in a belief in peaceful collaboration, not ignorance or indifference.
Her response has been widely shared, with many netizens applauding her grace under fire. Still, the opposition to the film remains fierce. Film federation leaders like BN Tiwari of FWICE have reiterated their stance against the release of Abir Gulaal in India, adding more uncertainty to the film's future.
Directed by Aarti S. Bagdi and slated for a May 9, 2025, release, Abir Gulaal finds itself at the intersection of art, politics, and public sentiment, where every word and role is being closely watched.