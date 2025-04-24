- Home
Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor’s film Abir Gulaal faces a ban in India following the Pahalgam attack, sparking massive outrage and industry backlash.
The much-anticipated Bollywood comeback of Pakistani actor Fawad Khan with Abir Gulaal, co-starring Vaani Kapoor, has hit a major roadblock. The film, which was scheduled for a theatrical release on May 9, 2025, is now unlikely to see the light of day in India following the tragic Pahalgam terrorist attack. The public sentiment has swiftly turned against the project, triggering a wave of outrage on social media.
Two songs from Abir Gulaal — Khudaya Ishq, a romantic ballad, and the upbeat dance number Angreji Rangrasiya — were recently removed from YouTube India. Both tracks had been released under Saregama, which held the official music rights. Additionally, the production company A Richer Lens Entertainment appears to have deleted the songs from its official channel as well. No formal statement has been issued by the producers or the lead actors regarding the takedown.
In a further development, actress Vaani Kapoor has removed a promotional video featuring Fawad Khan that she had shared on April 22, coinciding with the day of the Pahalgam tragedy. Her silence initially drew sharp criticism, prompting her to eventually respond with a statement expressing grief and solidarity with the victims’ families.
The boycott movement has intensified, with hashtags like #BoycottVaaniKapoor trending. Meanwhile, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) President BN Tiwari has publicly opposed the film’s release, warning of repercussions for the makers. Ashoke Pandit, President of the Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association, further declared that any Indian artists collaborating with Pakistani talent would face industry-wide consequences.
With rising tensions and mounting public outrage, Abir Gulaal’s future in Indian cinemas appears bleak.