Image Credit : Instagram

The boycott movement has intensified, with hashtags like #BoycottVaaniKapoor trending. Meanwhile, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) President BN Tiwari has publicly opposed the film’s release, warning of repercussions for the makers. Ashoke Pandit, President of the Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association, further declared that any Indian artists collaborating with Pakistani talent would face industry-wide consequences.

With rising tensions and mounting public outrage, Abir Gulaal’s future in Indian cinemas appears bleak.