The weekend is finally here, and OTT platforms are packed with action, comedy, horror, and emotional dramas. Super hit movies like Mango Pachcha, Irumudi, and Least Eligible Bachelor are now streaming. You can totally sit back and binge-watch these with your entire family.

The weekend is finally here, and movie buffs are already hunting for fresh content to watch with their families. OTT platforms have made massive plans to entertain you this week. On September 18, multiple movies and web series dropped on the same day across different languages and genres. You get a solid mix of emotions, action, comedy, and horror all at once.

Mango Pachcha

Kiccha Sudeep's nephew Sanchith Sanjeev makes his debut with this movie. Viveka directs this crime drama. The story is set in Mysore during the 2000s. You can stream it on Jio Hotstar from September 14 in Kannada and other major languages.

Irumudi

Tollywood actor Ravi Teja and director Shiva Nirvana teamed up for the box office hit Irumudi. The movie is winning over everyone, from youngsters to family audiences. It literally made fans cry in the theatres. Netflix released this emotional drama on September 18. The plot highlights a strong father-daughter bond with an Ayyappa Swamy Mala background. We just have to wait and see what new records it creates on OTT.

Least Eligible Bachelor

Actor Viva Harsha stars in the comedy movie Least Eligible Bachelor. The film hilariously shows the fun side of single life, the heavy pressure from elders to get married, and the total confusion during matchmaking talks. The core plot is serious, but the light comedy makes it a perfect entertaining watch. You can catch this movie on ETV Win.

Thudakkam

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's daughter Vismaya Mohanlal plays the lead role in Thudakkam. Anthony Joseph directs this survival action thriller. The story follows a young woman living a normal life with her father until unimaginable danger strikes. The main highlight is how she uses martial arts to protect her loved ones. Jio Hotstar is streaming this movie in Kannada and all major South Indian languages.

Lust Stories 3

The critically acclaimed Lust Stories anthology series is back with its third part. Famous directors like Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra, and Vishal Bhardwaj direct four different stories here. Talented actors like Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, and Vijay Varma star in this series. The show reveals the inner conflicts of human relationships. You can watch it on Netflix.

The Mummy

Lee Cronin created this scary horror story. The movie released on OTT on September 17. A missing girl in Egypt returns after eight years, and this creates a terrifying situation for her family. The film promises to scare the audience properly. This weekend offers big content with emotion, comedy, thrills, and horror. Movie buffs are definitely in for a treat.