Tom Cruise has shared his views on AI in filmmaking, saying that while the technology is inevitable, audiences will continue to value authentic, human-driven storytelling and the theatrical experience, Variety reported.

Hollywood star Tom Cruise has shared his views on the growing influence of artificial intelligence (AI) in filmmaking, saying that while the technology is inevitable, audiences will continue to value authentic, human-driven storytelling, Variety reported.

Speaking at BAFTA's "Life in Pictures" conversation in London, Cruise reflected on his four-decade career, spanning acclaimed films such as ‘Top Gun’, ‘Jerry Maguire’, ‘Magnolia’, and the ‘Mission: Impossible’ franchise, while also looking ahead to his upcoming film ‘Digger’. During the conversation, moderator Edith Bowman asked Cruise about AI's impact on the film industry, noting that the ‘Mission: Impossible’ films have often been at the forefront of technological innovation, with 2025's ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ even featuring AI as its central antagonist, as per the outlet.

The Importance of the Human Element

Responding to the question, Cruise stressed the importance of the human element in cinema. "Here's the thing: There is nothing like human," Cruise said, adding that one of the reasons he remains committed to preserving the theatrical experience is because it brings people together. "I have nothing against streaming or anything like that," he said, while describing watching films in theatres as "a different art form,” according to Variety.

The actor pointed to the strong performance of this summer's box office, which grossed a record USD 4.76 billion between May 1 and Labour Day, as evidence that audiences continue to seek out shared cinematic experiences. "People want that experience. They're going to movie theaters," Cruise said, adding, "I always believe in humanity,” according to Variety.

Acknowledging AI's Inevitability

Addressing AI directly, Cruise acknowledged that the technology is becoming an increasingly important part of the entertainment landscape but encouraged filmmakers to remain focused on creativity. "You know, it is coming and it's going to happen," Cruise said of AI. "But people want to see real things."

Upcoming Film 'Digger'

Cruise also spoke about his upcoming film ‘Digger’, directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alejandro G Iñárritu, in which he portrays a wealthy oil tycoon. The actor revealed that he underwent a dramatic physical transformation for the role, wearing a fat suit and prosthetics that initially took six hours to apply.

"I've never read a movie like this," Cruise said. "It's the most original film and one of the most moving films I've ever seen," according to Variety. ‘Digger’ is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 2 through Warner Bros. (ANI)