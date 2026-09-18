Netflix finally streams the third part of its most popular and successful anthology franchise, Lust Stories. This bold and emotional anthology features four different stories. Legendary Indian filmmakers Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra, and Vishal Bhardwaj direct these mind-blowing segments.

The creators present modern love, attraction, complicated relationships, and personal emotions in a way that connects perfectly with the youth. Star cast members Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vijay Varma, Siddharth, and Ali Fazal deliver power-packed performances. You will definitely love this if you enjoy relationship dramas.