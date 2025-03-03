Oscar 2025: Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet share sweet kiss at star-studded event [WATCH]

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet shared a sweet kiss at the 2025 Oscars, turning heads with their chemistry. Their affection and glamorous looks quickly went viral, sparking excitement.
 

article_image1
Published: Mar 3, 2025, 12:27 PM IST

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet once again turned heads at the 2025 Oscars with their undeniable chemistry. The couple, known for their affectionate public displays, was spotted stealing a quiet kiss during the ceremony. Though they skipped posing together on the red carpet, they were inseparable inside the venue, sitting close and enjoying the evening together. Their sweet moments quickly went viral, sparking fresh buzz about their relationship.

 

 

article_image2

Timothée was spotted guiding Kylie through the crowd as they left the Dolby Theatre following the Oscars. To win over more admirers, the couple even stopped to take a selfie with a firefighter. In a butter-yellow Givenchy suit, Timothée made a striking fashion statement, and Kylie dazzled in a stunning Miu Miu gown featuring bold cutouts and elaborate embroidery. Their glitzy appearances went hand in hand with their developing status as one of Hollywood's most fashionable couples.

 

article_image3

Kylie and Timothée’s romance first made headlines in 2023, and since then, they have been spotted together at multiple high-profile events. Their relationship continues to thrive, with sources revealing that Kylie is deeply invested in their future. According to insiders, she feels an intense connection with Timothée and is eager to take things to the next level. Her admiration for him is evident, and those close to her say she has never been happier.

 

article_image4

Kylie reportedly wants to settle down with Timothée and is prepared for a long-term commitment. Since they began dating, friends have observed little shifts in her fashion sense and even her perspective on life. Although there has been no confirmation of the marriage rumors, people are still excited to see what this Hollywood power couple will do next. Their relationship continues to draw attention and affection from all over the world, whether at private or red carpet events.

