Oru Jaathi Jathakam OTT Release: Netflix or JioHotstar? Where to watch Vineeth Sreenivasan, Babu Antony's film

Read Full Gallery

Vineeth Sreenivasan stars as Mambrath Jayesh, Babu Antony as Ramesh Babu, Nikhila Vimal as Sinitha, and Kayadu Lohar as Payal in the romantic comedy Oru Jaathi Jathakam.

Vineeth Sreenivasan stars as Mambrath Jayesh, Babu Antony as Ramesh Babu, Nikhila Vimal as Sinitha, and Kayadu Lohar as Payal in the romantic comedy Oru Jaathi Jathakam. The Malayalam-language film opened in cinemas on January 31, 2025. After a lengthy wait, Oru Jaathi Jathakam will eventually be available on OTT in March 2025.

When and where can I see Oru Jaathi Jathakam? The film is scheduled to be released on March 14, 2025. Those who missed the film's theatrical debut may see it from the comfort of their own homes via Amazon Prime Video. The streaming site released the film's poster on Meta (Facebook) with the description, "After Aravindan's Guests, 'Oru Jathikam', the collaboration of M Mohanan and Vineeth Sreenivasan, will be on Manorama Max from March 14th..!"

The film is set in Malabar and follows a 37-year-old guy living in Chennai who wants to marry but is unable to locate a suitable companion owing to his high standards, which would make any modern lady uncomfortable. Throughout the novel, Jayesh confronts a number of problems and meets many ladies, forcing him to confront his restricted perspective and realise the errors in his reasoning. As a result, he chooses to reinvent himself and sets off on a quest of self-discovery.

Cast and production for Oru Jaathi Jathakam Along with Vineeth Sreenivasan as Mambrath Jayesh, the film's cast features Nikhila Vimal as Sinitha, Isha Talwar as Thathrikutty, Kayadu Lohar as Payal, Babu Antony as Ramesh Babu, Sayanora Philip as Baby, Mridul Nair as Jithesh, and Ranji Kankol as Prasanth, among others.

Oru Jaathi Jathakam is directed by M Mohanan and written by Rakesh Mantodi. The film is being produced by Varnachithra Big Screen, with Maha Subair providing funding. Ranjan Abraham edited the film, and Guna Balasubramanian composed the film's original music and songs.

Latest Videos