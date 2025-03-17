Orhan Awatramani aka Orry booked for alcohol consumption near Vaishno Devi shrine; Read on

Read Full Gallery

Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, and seven others have been booked by J&K Police for alcohol consumption near the Vaishno Devi shrine, violating local rules and religious sentiments. Investigation underway.



Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, and seven others have been booked by the Jammu and Kashmir Police for allegedly consuming alcohol near the Vaishno Devi shrine. The group reportedly violated strict rules in Katra’s Cottage Suit area, a prohibited zone.

FIR Filed Against Orry and Group for Religious Sentiment Violation An FIR (No. 72/25) has been filed at Katra Police Station against Orry and seven others, including a Russian national. The group is accused of violating local orders prohibiting alcohol and non-vegetarian food near the sacred Vaishno Devi shrine, which offends religious sentiments.

Investigation Underway with Strict Actions for Law Violations A special investigation team has been formed under Katra Police’s senior officials to probe the incident. All accused, including Orry, will be sent notices to join the investigation. The SSP Reasi has warned of strict actions against anyone violating laws, especially in religious sites.

Who is Orry? Orhan Awatramani, known as Orry, is a popular content creator and social media influencer closely associated with Bollywood celebrities. He regularly attends parties with stars like Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Urvashi Rautela, often seen as part of the Gen Z and Millennial social circle. ALSO READ: Orry's touch helped couple conceive after 8 years? Socialite gets trolled for his claim (WATCH)

Latest Videos