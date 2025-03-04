Orry's touch helped couple conceive after 8 years? Socialite gets trolled for his claim (WATCH)

Orhan Awatramani, or Orry, a socialite-influencer, is in the middle of controversy online after claiming that his touch helped a couple conceive after eight years of marriage.

Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, a socialite-influencer, has sparked controversy once more with his latest claim: that his touch may help couples conceive. The daring statement, made during an interview with ABP Live, has sparked considerable mockery and parallels to actress Urvashi Rautela, who is notorious for making outrageous statements.

During the conversation, Orry addressed rumours about his so-called "magical touch," citing an event in which he touched a buddy and, months later, the man's wife fell pregnant after eight years of trying. The video of this discovery has subsequently gone viral on Reddit, sparking an online outpouring of shock and contempt.

“I don’t go around telling people that my touch can do this," Orry insisted. “But people believe it, and I’m not stopping them." He went on to recount the anecdote, leaving room for interpretation: “Maybe it’s a coincidence, maybe it’s not. I’m not saying it—he said it."

Social media users were eager to point out the folly of his remark. Many compared his approach to Urvashi Rautela's, accusing him of seeking prominence by odd utterances.

“His special touch lmao," one user quipped, while another joked, “I won’t be surprised if someone posts next—guess who the man was that got his wife pregnant after 8 years because of Orry’s touch?"

Others adopted a harsher tone, criticising him for what they regard as a desperate attempt to remain relevant. “He’s trying so hard to be Urvashi 2.0," one commenter wrote, while another labeled him “Nepo Baba."

Adding to the intrigue, Orry was recently spotted with Urvashi Rautela at the India vs Pakistan cricket match in Dubai on February 23, 2025. He also attended her birthday celebration, further fueling speculation that the two might be taking notes from each other’s playbook when it comes to staying in the limelight.

