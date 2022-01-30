Oprah Winfrey turns 68: When Aishwarya Rai spoke about Indian culture, helped Oprah drape a saree (Video)

On Oprah Winfrey's birthday, many celebs like Reese Witherspoon, Ellen DeGeneres and more with the star. We look back to the time when Aishwarya Rai met Oprah Winfrey for the first time

On January 29, Hollywood famous star Oprah Winfrey celebrated her 68th birthday, and she has been getting wishes from all around the world. Her loved ones and many Hollywood celebrities have sent their wishes to Oprah Winfrey through social media.



Actress Reese Witherspoon shared lovely pictures with Winfrey and wrote, "Happy birthday to the most inspiring mentor & friend I could ever ask for! Thank you for all the good work you put into this world everyday!"

Ellen DeGeneres also took to her Twitter and wrote, "Happy birthday my friend, @Oprah. You put the O in Amazing." Actress and singer Jennifer Hudson penned along with the picture, "Happy birthday Mama O!"

Many years ago, Aishwarya Rai went to The Oprah Winfrey show, where she taught Oprah how to drape a saree and many other things they discussed. It was the first time when Aishwarya met Oprah. Aishwarya also slammed all misconceptions about her native traditions at the chat show. (Watch Video Here)



Talking about romance and kissing scenes in Indian films, Oprah Winfrey asked Aishwarya if kissing is a taboo in India. To which, Aishwarya explained kissing is not a familiar sight in India. She added that people kissing is not a common site around a street corner as it is more of a private expression of emotion for Indians.



Aishwarya and Oprah also talked about living with parents at 30s. Oprah said how American parents kick their kids out when they are 30 and how living with her family has been discussed in the west.



To which, Aishwarya stated, "In India, it's more about the family, about living together and remaining connected, and that is probably the most beautiful and special thing." The Taal actress also explained to Oprah the idea of arranged marriage in India. She called it a dating service in which the parents of two individuals are involved in studying each other's background and setting a meeting.