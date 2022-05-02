Oops Moment Alert: Malaika Arora suffered major wardrobe malfunction (Video)

Malaika Arora had a major 'Oops Moment' in her see-through neon green pants; pictures went viral



With her recent outing, Bollywood actress Malaika Arora, who is known for her bold style statements, has taken the sheer trend to the next level. Malaika was photographed wearing see-through attire the day before, and she continued the trend this weekend.

Malaika Arora was spotted by paparazzi in Mumbai's Pali Hill district over the weekend wearing an almost translucent bright green tracksuit, which was perfectly unsurprising.

Malaika showed off her gorgeous curves in a zipper crop top, which she paired with a comfortable pair of slacks that appeared to be transparent, causing the diva to have a massive "oops moment" on her way to the car. Malaika's clothing has been criticised by netizens in a video that has gone popular on social media. (Video)



Meanwhile, Malaika Arora, who is dating Arjun Kapoor, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a series of photographs showing her lounging in bed without make-up, flashing her million-dollar grin, and her scar from an accident she had around a month ago. "My kinda Sunday funny, goofy, lazy, joyful #wearYourImperfections," she said in the description.



She is, after all, encouraging us to embrace our flaws and embrace our innate beauty. In all of the photos, she radiates simplicity while being the glossy queen that we see her as at other times. Her ensemble also appears to be ideal for a warm afternoon.