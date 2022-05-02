Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Oops Moment Alert: Malaika Arora suffered major wardrobe malfunction (Video)

    First Published May 2, 2022, 11:36 AM IST

    Malaika Arora had a major 'Oops Moment' in her see-through neon green pants; pictures went viral 
     

    With her recent outing, Bollywood actress Malaika Arora, who is known for her bold style statements, has taken the sheer trend to the next level. Malaika was photographed wearing see-through attire the day before, and she continued the trend this weekend.

    Malaika Arora was spotted by paparazzi in Mumbai's Pali Hill district over the weekend wearing an almost translucent bright green tracksuit, which was perfectly unsurprising.

    Malaika showed off her gorgeous curves in a zipper crop top, which she paired with a comfortable pair of slacks that appeared to be transparent, causing the diva to have a massive "oops moment" on her way to the car. Malaika's clothing has been criticised by netizens in a video that has gone popular on social media. (Video)
     

    Meanwhile, Malaika Arora, who is dating Arjun Kapoor, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a series of photographs showing her lounging in bed without make-up, flashing her million-dollar grin, and her scar from an accident she had around a month ago. "My kinda Sunday funny, goofy, lazy, joyful #wearYourImperfections," she said in the description.
     

    She is, after all, encouraging us to embrace our flaws and embrace our innate beauty. In all of the photos, she radiates simplicity while being the glossy queen that we see her as at other times. Her ensemble also appears to be ideal for a warm afternoon. Also Read: Video: Janhvi Kapoor copies Rekha’s iconic dance moves; take a look

    Malaika was returning from a fashion show in Pune when she was involved in a car accident on the motorway near Khapoli. "It's not something I want to remember," she told Mid Day about the accident. It's also not something I can forget. Physically, I'm getting better, but mentally, I don't think it'll ever go gone. I have flashes that send shivers down my spine while I'm watching a movie that depicts an accident or displays blood. I'm going to have to go through it, but I'll be able to get through it eventually." Also Read: Met Gala 2022: Was Kim Kardashian banned by Anna Wintour?

