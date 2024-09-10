Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    On-screen sisters Neha Gowda and Kavitha Gowda, pregnant at same time, wish each other on Instagram; see pics

    Lakshmi Baramma fame Neha Gowda is currently pregnant and close to welcoming her baby and Kavitha Gowda shared a photo together, wishing her on-screen sister 'Chinnu'.

    article_image1
    First Published Sep 10, 2024, 7:53 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 10, 2024, 7:53 PM IST

    One of the most popular serials on Kannada television is Lakshmi Baramma. The on-screen sister duo of Chinnu and Gombe is very close off-screen as well. 

    article_image2

    Neha Gowda, who is interestingly pregnant at the same time, has now shared pictures of her with a pregnant Kavitha Gowda, wishing her all the best for her pregnancy journey.  

    article_image3

    Neha Gowda, in a collaborative post on Instagram with Kavitha Gowda, said, "feel grateful to have shared my pregnancy journey with my little one, and now she’s expecting her own baby soon! Wishing her a happy, healthy, and safe delivery. May this new chapter bring immense joy and happiness to her life!

    article_image4

    Another interesting thing about Neha and Kavitha is that the names of both their husbands are also Chandu, that is, Chandan, just like in the serial.

    article_image5

    Actress Neha Gowda married her longtime boyfriend Chandan Gowda on February 18, 2018. Chandan Gowda is currently acting in the serial Antarapata which is being aired on Colors Kannada.

    article_image6

    Kavitha Gowda fell in love with her Lakshmi Baramma serial co-star Chandan Kumar and got married on May 14, 2021. Both Kavitha and Neha are now pregnant at the same time.

    article_image7

    Now the fans are happy to see both of them together and have predicted about the child. Some have said that Gombe will give birth to a baby girl and Chinnu will give birth to a baby boy.

