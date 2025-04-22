Omkara to Aag: 10 BIGGEST flop movies of Ajay Devgn
Ajay Devgn, a veteran Bollywood actor, has delivered numerous superhit films, but some have failed at the box office. Let's explore some of his flop movies
| Published : Apr 22 2025, 08:17 AM
1 Min read
Omkara
Ajay Devgn's 'Omkara', released in 2006, is also on this list.
Aag
'Aag', directed by Ram Gopal Varma, released in 2007, didn't perform well.
Cash
'Cash', released in 2007, with Ajay Devgn in the lead, flopped.
U Me Aur Hum
Ajay and Kajol's 'U Me Aur Hum' flopped at the box office in 2008.
London Dreams
The story of 'London Dreams' (2009) wasn't liked by the audience.
Himmatwala
'Himmatwala' (2013) was a super flop in Ajay's career.
Action Jackson
Prabhu Deva's 'Action Jackson' (2014) proved to be a flop.
Thank God
Ajay Devgn's 'Thank God' (2022) was a flop.
Maidaan
'Maidaan' (2023), wasn't liked by the audience.
