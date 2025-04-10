Raid 2: Check fees of Ajay Devgn, Vaani Kapoor and others

Entertainment
Gayathiri Iyer is part of the film 'Raid 2'. She has charged ₹25 lakh from the makers for the film. She plays a significant role
Rajat Kapoor is playing a lead role in 'Raid 2'. He has received ₹35 lakh for this film. His character adds depth to the storyline
Saurabh Shukla has been paid ₹35 lakh for this film. His performance is expected to be impactful and memorable
Vaani Kapoor is going to be seen in an important role in 'Raid 2'. She has received a salary of ₹2 crore for this
Ritesh Deshmukh is taking a fee of ₹4 crore for 'Raid 2'. His role is anticipated to be a significant addition to the film
Ajay Devgn is going to be seen in the lead role in 'Raid 2'. He has charged ₹30 crore for this. His performance is highly anticipated
