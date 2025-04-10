Entertainment

Raid 2: Check fees of Ajay Devgn, Vaani Kapoor and others

Gayathiri Iyer

Gayathiri Iyer is part of the film 'Raid 2'. She has charged ₹25 lakh from the makers for the film. She plays a significant role

Rajat Kapoor

Rajat Kapoor is playing a lead role in 'Raid 2'. He has received ₹35 lakh for this film. His character adds depth to the storyline

Saurabh Shukla

Saurabh Shukla has been paid ₹35 lakh for this film. His performance is expected to be impactful and memorable

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor is going to be seen in an important role in 'Raid 2'. She has received a salary of ₹2 crore for this

Ritesh Deshmukh

Ritesh Deshmukh is taking a fee of ₹4 crore for 'Raid 2'. His role is anticipated to be a significant addition to the film

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn is going to be seen in the lead role in 'Raid 2'. He has charged ₹30 crore for this. His performance is highly anticipated

