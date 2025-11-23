The trailer for Nandamuri Balakrishna's 'Akhanda 2' has been released. Directed by Boyapati Srinu, the film is a sequel to the massive hit 'Akhanda' and is set for a worldwide theatrical release on December 5.

Trailer Promises Epic Confrontation

The two-minute and forty-one-second trailer opened with a group of evil forces, both outside and inside of India, trying to destroy the country's spiritual freedom. It is followed by the introduction of actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, who plays Akhanda, a protector of Hinduism in the film.

In the sequel, he is set to lock horns with Aadhi Pinisetty, who plays a mystic and magically powerful man capable of summoning a demonic skeleton. The high-octane sequences featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna were among the highlights of the trailer.

Cast and Production Details

The movie is jointly produced by Ram Achanta, Gopi Achanta, and Ishan Saksena, under 14 Reels Plus and IVY Entertainment, respectively. Reel Plus shared the trailer on their Instagram handle.

Apart from Nandamuri Balakrishna, Akhanda 2 stars Samyuktha as the female lead and Aadhi Pinisetty in an important role. Harshaali Malhotra also appears in a key part.

The film includes cinematography by C Ramprasad and Santosh D Detakae, editing by Tammiraju, and production design by A S Prakash. (ANI)