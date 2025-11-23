Ranbir Kapoor’s old interview has gone viral again after his remark about not wanting to “lose dignity” by dancing at weddings sparked fresh debate online. Fans are now questioning whether the statement was a subtle dig at Ranveer Singh or not.

Ranbir Kapoor’s old interview is now being widely debated online. In a now-viral clip on social media, he discusses why he never appears in those big wedding dance events no matter how charming and popular they are.

“I Don’t Want to Lose My Dignity” First Time Really Spoken Out by Ranbir

Ranbir Kapoor was very clear in the video that he would never dance in private functions decorated with money. He shared with the interviewer that he has an upbringing in his family from which such activities don’t seem to be inline with his values. “I wouldn’t want to lose my dignity by dancing at weddings. The family I come from… it just doesn’t sit right with me,” he stressed, opening the online gutter press for further discussion and curiosity.

Ranbir Kapoor stated, “There’s nothing wrong. But money is not my drive. I don’t want to earn billions and billions. I’m an actor. My drive is different. My passions are different. I don’t want to lose my dignity in my eyes dancing at a wedding, with people standing with a glass of alcohol and there could be snide comments. I wouldn’t want any of my family members to do it. It’s a personal choice. I wouldn’t do it."

His statement was taken as a superficial remark that was obviously suggesting that Ranbir only spoke in an indirect way of Ranveer. People jumped in elation in support of it. Thereafter, it produced several more laughs. Dil Dhadakne Do star Ranveer was always the life of the wedding playing the part, being full of life and excelling at the performance arts.

Fan Base Take Over Ranbir vs. Ranveer Debate

Fans who could not bear the criticism of Ranbir Kapoor defended him by stating that it was simply showing how their star actor had been brought up, what he liked, and what he mostly followed. “He has always been like this- more private, more traditional,” wrote someone amongst the defense team.

Old Clip, New Controversy

The interviewed time was long back and its return has triggered a fresh round of discussions about celebrity image, class gestures, etc. If he was hinting at anybody is not meant to be exposed, nevertheless, the internet has given birth to a mini-e-fight called Ranbir vs Ranveer.

Ranbir's understated charm and Ranveer's loud in-your-face personality has always made a subject of comparison itself hence this debate may continue further. Although Ranbir Kapoor did not mention Ranveer's name or any actor's name in the interview, the controversy quickly got viral.