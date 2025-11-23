AICWA has officially extended support to actress Divyabharathi after her allegations against GOAT director Naresh Kuppili sparked industry-wide discussions. The organization has also urged the formation of a proper redressal committee.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) stood up for actress Divyabharathi, who had filed allegations against the director of GOAT, Naresh Kuppili. The ongoing tussle within the South Indian film industry has, however, now spilled over into AICWA demanding set redressal mechanisms to resolve Divyabharathi's grievances.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

AICWA Issues Statement Supporting Divyabharathi

In the public statement, AICWA has expressed its concern regarding the allegations and the urgent need of a structured committee to be instituted that would fairly look into such disputes and give resolution. The association also asserted that artist welfare is its top most priority, and issues such as these cannot be put through internal suppression but demand open inquiry.

Recent comments from Divyabharathi, which have brought her much attention in the Tamil film industry, spoke about the issues she faced while working on GOAT. Those tête-à-têtes prompted a considerable debate surrounding workplace ethics, behaviours on set, and safe working environments for actors.

Her brave act of bringing this to light has also been appreciated by AICWA and stated that all art performers should be allowed to raise complaints without fear of retribution. The association further urged production houses and guilds to follow proper complaint-handling protocols.

Scroll to load tweet…

Industry Reaction

The row has provoked fiery discussions within the Tamil film fraternity with many fusionists and fans actively supporting Divyabharathi on social media. Naresh Kuppili has not yet issued any substantial public statement at this point, though the pressure for accountability is greater than ever.

According to industry sources, AICWA had taken a timely step towards establishing better grievance-redressal mechanisms in Indian cinema. As more artists continue to open up about their experiences, the call for safer and more accountable workspaces within the industry continues to grow louder.

All eyes will now turn toward whether an official committee will be convened_in the wake of growing controversy-for the investigation of the actress's allegations and possible resolution.