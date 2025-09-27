Pawan Kalyan’s OG Day 2 Box office Collections Breaks Hollywood Movie Records
OG Day 2 Collections: Pawan Kalyan's `OG` movie is creating a sensation with its collections. The film has broken Hollywood movie records. Let's find out how much it collected on its second day.

Pawan Kalyan's fans are celebrating with `OG`
`OG`, starring Pawan Kalyan, is a blockbuster hit with fans support. His style and the action scenes are a highlight to the film. Director Sujeeth delivered what fans wanted from Pawan Kalyan, making it a huge celebration.

`OG` second day collections
`OG` had a blockbuster start, grossing ₹154 crore on day one. Day two saw a drop to ₹40 crore, bringing the total to ₹193 crore and crossing ₹100 crore net in India.

Breaks `Salaar`, `Devara` records in North America
`OG` is the 4th highest North American premiere with $3.13M. Pawan Kalyan broke the records of `Devara` and `Salaar`. It's a massive Pan-India entry for Pawan Kalyan, shattering records on day one.
Image Credit : X/one battle after another movie
Pawan's `OG` surpasses Leonardo's movie collections
Pawan's `OG` broke another record, out-grossing Leonardo DiCaprio's new film `One Battle After Another` in the US. `OG` earned $3.6M, while DiCaprio's film made $3.1M.

`OG` Business, Break-Even Target
With a ₹250 crore budget, `OG` needs to gross ₹380 crore to break even. The holiday season may help it reach its target. Pawan Kalyan's OG is a gangster drama film, On a Mumbai-based gangster story.
