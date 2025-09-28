Image Credit : instagram

According to trade analyst Sacnilk.com, OG earned an estimated ₹18.50 crore net on Saturday, bringing its total domestic collection to ₹122 crore. The film opened to a blockbuster response on Friday, grossing ₹63.75 crore net on its opening day. Additionally, the premieres alone generated ₹21 crore, with ticket prices at a premium — ₹1000 in Andhra Pradesh and ₹800 in Telangana — while other regions also witnessed increased rates.

Despite a typical 70% drop on the second day, OG managed to rake in ₹18.75 crore on Saturday, accumulating ₹171 crore worldwide including premieres. Telugu-speaking states contributed the majority of the revenue, while Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi versions saw moderate collections. On Saturday, the movie registered a 42.08% occupancy rate in Telugu theatres, with anticipation building around the first weekend figures.