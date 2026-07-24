Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has achieved a major milestone at the Indian box office by surpassing Rs 100 crore in gross collections within six days of its release. The film collected an estimated Rs 6.50 crore net on Wednesday, taking its total India net collection to around Rs 84.15 crore. Its gross earnings have now reached approximately Rs 100.38 crore, making it only the 21st Hollywood film to cross the coveted Rs 100 crore mark in India.

The achievement also marks Christopher Nolan's second film to reach this milestone after the blockbuster Oppenheimer. Matt Damon, who headlines the film, has also secured his second Rs 100 crore Hollywood release in the Indian market.