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Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 7: Christopher Nolan's Epic Crosses Rs 100 Crore in India
The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 7: Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has crossed Rs 100 crore gross mark in India within 6 days of release. The Matt Damon-led epic continues its impressive theatrical run, becoming another major box office success
The Odyssey Crosses Rs 100 Crore in India
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has achieved a major milestone at the Indian box office by surpassing Rs 100 crore in gross collections within six days of its release. The film collected an estimated Rs 6.50 crore net on Wednesday, taking its total India net collection to around Rs 84.15 crore. Its gross earnings have now reached approximately Rs 100.38 crore, making it only the 21st Hollywood film to cross the coveted Rs 100 crore mark in India.
The achievement also marks Christopher Nolan's second film to reach this milestone after the blockbuster Oppenheimer. Matt Damon, who headlines the film, has also secured his second Rs 100 crore Hollywood release in the Indian market.
Strong Opening Weekend Powers Box Office Success
The Odyssey opened with an impressive Rs 17.40 crore net on its first day before witnessing strong growth over the weekend. By the end of its opening weekend, the epic adventure had earned nearly Rs 61.30 crore net, helped by excellent occupancy in IMAX theatres and overwhelmingly positive audience response.
Although collections slowed during the weekdays, the film maintained steady momentum despite a 22.2 percent drop on Wednesday compared to Tuesday's earnings. The consistent performance reflects the strong fan following Christopher Nolan enjoys among Indian moviegoers.
The English version has remained the biggest revenue driver, contributing around Rs 66.55 crore of the total India net collection. The Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions together have added just under Rs 20 crore, highlighting the audience's preference for watching Nolan's films in their original language.
Record-Breaking Global Debut Strengthens The Odyssey's Run
Beyond India, The Odyssey has also delivered an exceptional performance worldwide. The film debuted with an estimated USD 124.5 million in North America and another USD 139.6 million from international markets, outperforming the opening of Oppenheimer.
Shot entirely using IMAX cameras, The Odyssey has benefited enormously from premium-format screenings. IMAX alone generated nearly USD 51.8 million globally, marking the biggest opening weekend in the company's history. The impressive worldwide response has further cemented Christopher Nolan's reputation as one of Hollywood's most bankable directors.
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