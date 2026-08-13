Rajinikanth is busy with two big projects, 'Dharman' and 'Jailer 2'. The shoot for 'Dharman', produced by Kamal Haasan and directed by Ashwin Marimuthu, is moving ahead. In this film, Rajini will be seen playing a doctor.

Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Dharman has officially entered its second shooting schedule, adding to the excitement around one of the most anticipated Tamil projects. Directed by Ashwin Marimuthu, the film is backed by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International in association with Red Giant.

Rajinikanth To Play A Doctor In ‘Dharman’

Rajinikanth will reportedly be seen playing a doctor in Dharman. Ashwin Marimuthu, known for directing Dragon, is helming the project, while Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in as the music composer. Simran will play the female lead.

The film has already generated significant buzz following the release of its first poster. With the second schedule now underway, fans are eagerly waiting for more updates about Rajinikanth’s character and the film’s storyline.

‘Jailer 2’ Shooting Also In Progress

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is also gearing up for Jailer 2, the highly anticipated sequel to his 2023 blockbuster Jailer. Nelson Dilipkumar is returning as the director, with Rajinikanth reprising his popular role as Muthuvel Pandian.

The sequel is currently being filmed and is expected to feature a massive ensemble cast. Reports have also suggested that several major names from Indian cinema could be part of the project.

Anirudh Returns For ‘Jailer 2’

Anirudh Ravichander will once again compose the music for Jailer 2. The sequel is expected to deliver the same mix of mass entertainment and high-octane action that made the first film a major success.

Rajinikanth’s stylish portrayal of Muthuvel Pandian became one of the biggest highlights of Jailer. With Dharman and Jailer 2 progressing simultaneously, fans have plenty to look forward to from the superstar.