Actor Jr NTR has been successfully discharged from KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad, following an arthroscopic shoulder surgery. He is doing well and will now begin a structured rehabilitation programme under medical supervision for his recovery.

Jr NTR Discharged After Successful Surgery

Actor Jr NTR has been successfully discharged from KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad, following an arthroscopic shoulder surgery, the hospital shared on Thursday. He will now begin a structured rehabilitation programme under medical supervision as part of his recovery.

According to a discharge summary issued by KIMS PRO, the actor underwent the procedure under the care of Dr RA Purnachandra Tejaswi and Dr Nithin Bejjanki. "Thursday, August 13th, 2026: Actor N.T.R has been successfully discharged today from KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad, following a successful arthroscopic shoulder surgery led by Dr R.A. Purnachandra Tejaswi and Dr Nithin Bejjanki," the summary stated.

The hospital said Jr NTR is doing well and will continue his recovery through a structured rehabilitation programme. "He is doing well and will now begin a structured rehabilitation programme under medical supervision for a full recovery," it said.

Dr Bhaskar Rao, CMD of KIMS Hospitals, wished the actor a speedy recovery. The discharge summary was issued by Dr Sambit Sahu, Director- Medical Services.

Actor Thanks Fans for Support

The development comes a day after Jr NTR thanked his fans, friends and family for their prayers and support following the successful surgery.

In an X post on August 12, the actor said, "I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and prayers from all of you. The surgery was successful and I'm doing well. My heartfelt gratitude to the amazing team of doctors at KIMS."

Addressing his friends, family and fans, Jr NTR said their support gives him strength every day and signed off with, "See you soon!"

Background on Injury and Procedure

A health bulletin issued by KIMS Hospitals on Wednesday said Jr NTR had sustained a shoulder injury and, after consultation and follow-up care with medical specialists, was advised to undergo arthroscopic surgery for a quicker and more complete recovery.

The procedure was performed by a team of orthopaedic surgeons led by Dr RA Purnachandra Tejaswi, Dr Nithin Bejjanki, Dr Madhusudan Rao and Dr Srinivas Rao Surapaneni.

The hospital had earlier said doctors anticipated a full recovery, with Jr NTR expected to return to his normal self within a two-to-three-month timeframe. His team had also said on July 27 that he was in stable condition and that there was no cause for panic. (ANI)