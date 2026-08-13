Ahead of her big-screen comeback with Batwara 1947, Preity Zinta has built an impressive portfolio beyond films. From luxury Mumbai properties to her Los Angeles villa, here's a look at her real estate investments

Preity Zinta is returning to the big screen after an eight-year break with Batwara 1947, the upcoming historical drama starring Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol and Ali Fazal. Produced by Aamir Khan, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14, 2026.

The film follows Sikander Singh, played by Sunny Deol, and his family's struggle to migrate from Lucknow to Pakistan during the Partition. Their journey takes a dramatic turn when they are allotted a house that is already occupied by an elderly Hindu woman who refuses to leave. The situation intensifies as local politicians attempt to pressure Sikander, leading to a conflict over humanity, displacement and religious division.

While Preity Zinta's return to the big screen has grabbed attention, the actor has also built a substantial financial portfolio outside films. She reportedly has a net worth of around Rs 183 crore, with her earnings coming from acting, business ventures, investments and real estate.

Zinta also became a co-owner of Punjab Kings after acquiring a stake in the IPL franchise in 2008, reportedly for around Rs 35 crore.

Preity Zinta's Mumbai real estate investments

Mumbai has been an important part of Preity Zinta's property portfolio, with the actor reportedly owning and selling high-value apartments in some of the city's most sought-after neighbourhoods.

According to a Magicbricks report, Zinta purchased a 1,474 sq ft apartment in Pali Hill, Bandra, in October 2023. The neighbourhood is among Mumbai's most premium residential areas and is home to several Bollywood celebrities and high-net-worth individuals.

The property later became part of Zinta's series of high-value real estate transactions. Hindustan Times reported in May 2026 that she had sold the Bandra apartment for more than Rs 14 crore in November 2025.

She had also sold another 1,770 sq ft apartment on the same floor of the building in March 2026 for Rs 18.5 crore.

Zinta has continued to maintain a presence in Mumbai despite spending much of her time in the US. In June 2026, reports stated that she had moved into a 1,500 sq ft apartment in the Art Veda building in Pali Hill. The reported monthly rent for the property was Rs 6 lakh.

Her luxurious Los Angeles home and other properties

Preity Zinta primarily lives in Los Angeles with her husband, Gene Goodenough, and their children, Jai and Gia. The actor reportedly owns a luxurious villa in the city that is valued at around Rs 40 crore.

Zinta has occasionally offered glimpses of her Los Angeles home through social media posts. The property features understated interiors, large windows and a spacious backyard, giving the home a relaxed yet luxurious feel.

Apart from her residential properties, reports have also suggested that the actor owns commercial properties in Mumbai. These investments are believed to generate rental income and add another stream to her already diverse financial portfolio.

Over the years, Zinta has therefore built her wealth well beyond her Bollywood career. Her investments in real estate, business and sports have helped establish her as one of the industry's successful celebrity entrepreneurs. With Batwara 1947 marking her return to cinema, attention is once again turning to both her career and her life away from the screen.