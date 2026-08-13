Renowned playback singer Sonu Nigam has invested in a 258.33 sq ft office space in Mumbai's Andheri West for Rs 1 crore. This latest property investment, registered on August 6, 2026, adds to his growing real estate portfolio, which includes recent sales and acquisitions by him and his father Agam Kumar Nigam.

Playback singer Sonu Nigam recently added a 258.33 sq ft office unit to his real estate portfolio, acquiring it for Rs 1 crore in Mumbai’s bustling Andheri West area. The transaction, involving a prime commercial space, was officially registered on August 6, 2026.

This latest acquisition in Sundervan Complex on Lokhandwala Road underscores Nigam’s continued interest in the city’s property market. With stamp duty of Rs 6 lakh and an additional registration fee of Rs 30,000, the total disclosed cost for the singer amounted to Rs 1.06 crore.

Investment Details and Strategic Location in Andheri

The compact office space, precisely measuring 258.33 sq ft in carpet area, was purchased from Singular Health Private Limited. This focused acquisition in Mumbai’s Andheri West, a locale synonymous with the vibrant Indian entertainment industry, represents a strategic move. Andheri West is not just a bustling commercial hub; it serves as a critical nexus for film studios, music production houses, and media companies, making it an exceptionally attractive destination for an artist of Nigam's stature. The decision to invest in this particular 258-Sq-Ft unit within Andheri highlights a targeted approach, possibly for specific business operations related to his music career or as a precise commercial asset in a high-demand area. It also stands in contrast to his previous, much larger commercial office acquisitions in the same locality, signalling a diversified investment strategy even within Andheri.

Nigam's Expanding and Diversified Real Estate Portfolio

This isn't Nigam's only notable real estate move in recent times, but it provides insight into his varied investment strategy across Mumbai. Just months prior, in May 2026, he divested 1.067 hectares of land in Karjat for Rs 95 lakh, showcasing activity in both buying and selling. Earlier in February 2026, his father, Agam Kumar Nigam, also made a significant purchase, acquiring a sprawling 1,197 sq m land parcel along with a residential and commercial structure on Mumbai's Madh Island for Rs 10 crore.

The year 2025 also saw considerable activity. Nigam leased a commercial property in Santacruz East for five years, a deal valued at over Rs 12.61 crore. Prior to that, in April 2023, he had secured two substantial commercial offices in Andheri itself, spanning a combined area of 5,547 sq ft, for a total of Rs 11.37 crore. This earlier Andheri investment, significantly larger than the recent 258.33 sq ft unit, indicates a multifaceted approach to commercial property in this key Mumbai suburb.