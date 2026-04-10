Directed by Aditya Dhar and led by Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 has finally begun to lose momentum at the box office.

On Day 22 (fourth Thursday), the film collected approximately Rs 7.15 crore net, marking its lowest single-day earnings so far. Despite this dip, the film’s third-week total stood at a strong Rs 110.60 crore.

While the slowdown is noticeable, it comes after an extraordinary run, indicating audience saturation rather than rejection.