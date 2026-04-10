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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 22: Ranveer Singh Starrer Movie Slows Down After Record Run; Collects THIS
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 22: Dhurandhar 2 continues its massive theatrical run but is now showing signs of fatigue. After record-breaking weeks, the spy actioner has hit a new low in week three collections
Box Office Slows After Historic Run
Directed by Aditya Dhar and led by Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 has finally begun to lose momentum at the box office.
On Day 22 (fourth Thursday), the film collected approximately Rs 7.15 crore net, marking its lowest single-day earnings so far. Despite this dip, the film’s third-week total stood at a strong Rs 110.60 crore.
While the slowdown is noticeable, it comes after an extraordinary run, indicating audience saturation rather than rejection.
Falls Short of Predecessor’s Record
Although Dhurandhar 2 has already surpassed the lifetime earnings of its predecessor, Dhurandhar, it has not been able to outperform it in terms of third-week dominance.
The original film had set a massive benchmark with Rs 172 crore in its third week, a figure the sequel couldn’t match.
The steady week-on-week drop since its March 19 release highlights a typical post-hype decline, especially for big-budget action spectacles.
Rs 1000 Crore Club and OTT Buzz
Despite the recent dip, Dhurandhar 2 remains a box office juggernaut. The film has crossed Rs 1,048.42 crore net in India, narrowly missing the Rs 1,050 crore milestone by the end of week three.
Globally, the film has amassed around Rs 1,665.23 crore, including a strong overseas performance.
Looking ahead, the film is expected to premiere on JioHotstar after completing an extended theatrical run of about eight weeks. The delay suggests makers are keen to maximise big-screen revenue before its digital debut.
ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 21: Ranveer Singh Starrer Sees First Drop; Collects THIS Much
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