Nidhi Jha sexy video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's BOLD song ‘Garmi Ba Dehiya’ turn up the heat this summe

Bhojpuri SEXY video: Pawan Singh and Nidhi Jha's romantic song 'Garmi Ba Dehiya' increases the temperature; watch the sensual video that has fans drooling.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Pawan Singh is one of the most well-known stars in the Bhojpuri film business. His new and old songs are both hot on social media.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Pawan Singh's songs become viral the instant they are released. Nidhi Jha is one of the actresses with whom the celebrity has collaborated. The song in question is titled 'Garmi Ba Dehiya.' (WATCH VIDEO)

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Pawan Singh is seen on ice romancing Nidhi Jha in this video. The groovy tune has enraged fans, causing a firestorm on the internet.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Pawan Singh is romancing Bhojpuri beauty Nidhi Jha in this video. Garmi Ba Dehiya Mein is the title of this superhit song. Pawan Singh and Nidhi Jha are seen romancing on ice in this video.The duo had fantastic chemistry. Pawan Singh and Nidhai Jha are both dressed in white.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

The internet's temperature rose as a result of this song. This video has received several comments from viewers.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

The duo performs incredible romance and dancing in the popular video. This song is often regarded as the biggest hit in Bhojpuri films. Also Read: Tara Sutaria SEXY bikini photos: Actress' mirror selfie in neon green swimwear goes viral

Photo Courtesy: YouTube