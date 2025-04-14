user
Bengaluru: Kempegowda Airport drops Hindi from display boards, triggers online debate

Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru removed Hindi from its signboards, displaying only Kannada and English. This decision has ignited a debate on social media regarding inclusivity and regional identity, with many questioning the practicality of the change for domestic travelers.

Deepu Mohan
Published: Apr 14, 2025, 9:24 AM IST

Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport has sparked controversy by removing Hindi from its signboards, leaving only Kannada and English. A viral video showcasing the change has garnered over 2 million views and triggered a polarized response. While some applaud the move as a bold assertion of regional identity, others criticize it as exclusionary, particularly for an international gateway.

The video reveals digital display boards flashing information in Kannada, English, and Urdu, but notably absent is Hindi, a language spoken by over 40% of India's population. Supporters argue that the change promotes Kannada pride and regional identity, while critics contend that it creates barriers for domestic travelers from northern and central India who may not speak English or Kannada fluently.

Check out some online reactions: 

The decision has ignited a heated debate on social media, with many questioning the practicality and inclusivity of the change. Some users point out the contradiction in retaining English, a colonial language, while removing Hindi, India's most widely spoken tongue. Others express frustration about accessibility, arguing that travel hubs like airports should facilitate travel, not complicate it.

The airport management has remained silent, issuing no official statement to explain the policy change or address the backlash. 

