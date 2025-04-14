WWE: 5 Feuds That Could Have Made Sense for Alexa Bliss Ahead of WrestleMania 41 - Rather Than Nothing

Read Full Article

WWE: Alexa Bliss returned with a thunderous ovation at Royal Rumble 2025, arguably the loudest pop of the night and yet, week out from WrestleMania 41, she finds herself with no storyline, no buildup, and no spot on the card. For a former five-time Women’s Champion, a Money in the Bank winner, and one of WWE’s most engaging characters, this is just missed creative. The fans wanted her. The timing was right. Here are five feuds that would've made far more sense than letting Alexa Bliss sit on the sidelines.

1. Alexa Bliss vs Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan's heel turn this year has been explosive. She turned the odds from the Rhea Ripley feud. Both Liv and Alexa have a sadistic physic character and the feud between the two would have hit the TRP charts. Interestingly, even Liv Morgan is not main eventing Wrestle mania 41 despite being one of the most popular wrestlers. This does seem a missed opportunity on WWE's end.

2. Alexa Bliss vs Iyo Sky – For the Women’s Championship

Iyo Sky is scheduled to defend her WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania, but it’s in a multi-woman match. That’s where Bliss should’ve stepped in. Bliss vs Iyo would’ve brought an entirely new flavor to the title picture. These two have barely crossed paths on the main roster, making the match fresh. A win for Bliss would’ve marked her return to singles gold after five years. Even a loss would've re-established her as a top-tier talent post-return.

3. Alexa Bliss vs Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill has been slowly integrated into WWE’s main roster. Her dominance is and physique is unmatched, but what she lacks is a meaningful singles rivalry, especially one with stakes beyond just who’s stronger.

Alexa Bliss could’ve been perfect. Small but dangerous. Experienced but unpredictable. Their styles would’ve clashed beautifully. Cargill’s brute power against Bliss’s cunning intelligence and unpredictability.

4. Alexa Bliss vs Becky Lynch

Go back to early 2023. Alexa Bliss was teasing a full dark turn, stalking Bianca Belair and referencing her time under Bray Wyatt’s influence. But who was floating in the background of that story? Becky Lynch. Bliss and Lynch haven’t had a real one-on-one feud since 2016, when they were both on SmackDown.

Now, in 2025, WWE could've finally made the return of Becky Lynch and put her in a storyline with Alexa Bliss. Bliss wants to prove she’s not just a past attraction, she’s a future problem. And Becky? She always thrives when her opponent forces her to dig deeper.

5. Alexa Bliss vs Nikki Cross

This one’s personal. The Alexa-Nikki storyline from 2020 to 2022 was one of the best long-term character arcs in the women’s division, but it never had a real payoff. Nikki Cross has been lost in the shuffle for nearly a year.

Bliss returning, only to be haunted by her past in the form of Nikki, could’ve created one of the most emotional storylines of the year. No titles needed. Just a story. WrestleMania 41 could’ve been the platform for a final chapter.

