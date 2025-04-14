IPL 2025: Kohli evades pitch invader's attempt to meet him after RCB's win over RR (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Following Royal Challengers Bengaluru's win over Rajasthan Royals, a fan invaded the pitch to meet Virat Kohli at the Sawai Man Singh Cricket Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, April 13.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru registered their fourth win of the IPL 2025 with a commanding 9-wicket win over the Rajasthan Royals. With a target of 174, RCB chased it down with 15 balls to spare. Phil Salt launched a brutal assault on RR bowlers as he led the visitors’ run chase with a brilliant knock of 65 off 33 balls. Virat Kohli continued his impressive run of form in this IPL season, scoring an unbeaten 62 off 45 balls. He also formed an unbeaten 83-run stand for the second wicket with Devdutt Padikkal, who chipped 40 off 28 balls in RCB’s run chase.

After the match, Virat Kohli was spotted chatting with the Rajasthan Royals’ batter. However, an oblivious Kohli turned around and saw a fan invading the pitch to meet him. The RCB star batter quickly moved away from the approaching fan as he evaded any physical contact before the security officials at the Jaipur stadium quickly intervened and escorted the pitch invader off the field. The video of the same went viral on social media.

WATCH: Virat Kohli evading fan’s attempt to meet him

This was the second time Virat Kohli had encountered a pitch invader in the ongoing IPL season. The first instance of the pitch invasion by the fan happened during the IPL 2025 opener between the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens Stadium, where a fan breached the security and invaded the pitch to meet Kohli as soon as he completed his first half-century of the season. However, Kohli hugged the fan before he was escorted off the field by security guards.

During the match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, the former’s team in-stand skipper Riyan Parag was greeted by a fan who invaded the pitch and touched his feet at the Baspasara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

The pitch invasion by the fans during the matches, especially in Indian Premier League has become common despite stringent security measures in place, raising concerns about players’ safety and efficacy of crowd control protocols at IPL venues. Fans often take a lot of risk to express their admiration for their favourite cricketers, but their constant breaching of security pose potential threats to the safety of players and disrupt the flow of the game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru remain unbeaten in away matches

With a commanding victory against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, Royal Challengers Bengaluru registered fourth successive win in their away matches of the ongoing IPL season. Their earlier victory in the away matches came against Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended their long 17-year winless streak against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk before defeating Mumbai Indians to put an end to their 10-year Wankhede Stadium. These two away victories not only boosted their confidence but also marked a turning point in RCB’s campaign.

With four wins and two losses in IPL 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are currently at the third spot on the points table with 8 points and have net run rate (NRR) of +0.672. RCB will be aiming for the first win at home when they take on Punjab Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 18.

