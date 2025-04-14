user
Can RCB win maiden IPL title this season? Here's what Chris Gayle thinks

West Indies legend Chris Gayle has thrown his support behind Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), praising young captain Rajat Patidar for a strong start to IPL 2025. Gayle also lauded Nicholas Pooran's batting brilliance and Abhishek Sharma's explosive knock for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

ANI |Published: Apr 14, 2025, 9:13 AM IST

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh): West Indies cricket legend Chris Gayle backed in-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to secure their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title win under a "young and positive" captain Rajat Patidar, hailing the team for the fantastic start they have made in the competition.

Gayle was speaking on the sidelines of the launch of the second season of the Pro Cricket League, in which he will play for Ghaziabad Bhawani Tigers.

Speaking about the start made by his former Indian Premier League (IPL) team Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the ongoing season, Gayle backed the Patidar-led side to go all the way under a "young, positive" captain.

"They have got a beautiful start, beating Chennai in Chennai (in their second match). That is fantastic. I am still backing them. Hopefully, they go all the way this time. The young captain (Rajat Patidar) looks really good and positive. I hope he continues that. The senior guys around him are going to support him," said Gayle.

So far, RCB is at third spot in the points table, with four wins and two losses.

Also read: IPL 2025: RR skipper Samson sends clear message to his team after RCB bashing

Gayle praises Nicholas Pooran

Gayle also hailed compatriot and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Nicholas Pooran as the best T20 batter on the planet, saying, "He is striking the ball so well. Maybe he can get 175-180 on his day. He is in good form. It is good to see him score runs so consistently."

In the ongoing season, Pooran is at the top of the Orange Cap leaderboard for most runs, with 349 runs in six matches at an average of 69.80 and a strike rate of over 215. He has smashed four fifties so far, with the best score of 87*. He has smashed 26 fours and 31 sixes in IPL 2025 so far.

Since his start last year, Pooran has dominated the batting charts with 2,981 runs in 93 matches and 90 innings at an average of 42.58 and a strike rate of above 162. He has scored a century and 22 fifties and hit 218 sixes, the most by a batter.

Gayle applauds Abhishek Sharma

'The Universe Boss' was also appreciative of Indian left-hander Abhishek Sharma's explosive 141 in just 55 balls (with 14 fours and 10 sixes), which helped Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) make a lightwork of the 246-run target set by Punjab Kings (PBKS).

"I swear I did not see it, but that was a fantastic inning. 141 in 55 balls is great. Travis Head and he are going all guns blazing and are a great opening pair. It is great to see these left-handers, including Pooran, dominate the IPL," he concluded.

