Shah Rukh Khan’s Beverly Hills mansion now up for rent on Airbnb for THIS price; Check

Shah Rukh Khan’s Beverly Hills mansion, a perfect blend of luxury and comfort, is now available for rent on Airbnb. Experience his lavish lifestyle firsthand in this serene and elegant retreat.
 

Author
Nancy Tiwari
Updated: Apr 14, 2025, 9:15 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan’s Beverly Hills mansion is the epitome of luxury, offering a blend of opulence and comfort. Located in Los Angeles, the property serves as a peaceful retreat for the star. With every corner exuding elegance, it perfectly reflects his lavish lifestyle, providing a stunning sanctuary away from the public eye. The mansion is now available for rent on Airbnb, allowing guests to experience the star’s luxurious lifestyle firsthand.
 

Location and Accessibility

Shah Rukh Khan’s Los Angeles mansion is nestled in a prime location near Santa Monica, Rodeo Drive, and West Hollywood. Its proximity to iconic spots in LA ensures that visitors experience the vibrant city while enjoying a serene and private environment. This location makes it a perfect getaway while being close to the city’s best attractions.

 

 


Why is the Mansion So Expensive?

Priced at Rs 1.96 lakhs per night, SRK’s mansion offers luxurious living with six bedrooms, a private tennis court, jacuzzi, and cabanas. The property’s stunning design and serene surroundings create an exceptional living experience, ideal for those seeking peace and elegance while surrounded by the best that Beverly Hills has to offer.

ALSO READ: (PHOTOS) Aamir Khan publicly spotted with girlfriend Gauri Spratt at comedy film festival

 

 

A Home Designed for Royalty

Inside the mansion, the exquisite interiors reflect Shah Rukh Khan’s taste for high-end luxury. Beige and white tones, plush sofas, elegant chandeliers, and oversized mirrors adorn the space. Curated artworks and a statement bookshelf add character, making it a home that combines comfort and glamour, fit for a superstar.

 

The Star’s Personal Retreat

Shah Rukh Khan has often mentioned how his homes serve as an escape from the world. His Beverly Hills mansion is a personal retreat where he can disconnect from the hustle and bustle of his fast-paced life. The space provides an ideal environment to unwind, relax, and recharge, far away from the limelight.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan lights up Dubai event with iconic 'Chammak Challo' performance [WATCH]

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
