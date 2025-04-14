Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 Update: Show to premiere in July, shooting begins in May — Details inside

Read Full Article

There has been a lot of buzz regarding the new season of Rohit Shetty's most popular TV show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, for the past few days. Many updates related to the contestants' names and the new season have surfaced. Then came news that shocked the fans: that the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi had been canceled. However, according to recent information, that is not the case. Media reports indicate that the new season of the show, i.e., Season 15, will start on time. This news has doubled the enthusiasm of the fans.

Elvish Yadav Hints About Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner Elvish Yadav has hinted through his new blog that the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has not been canceled. While talking to fans, he hinted that he would be in another place for the next few months. From this hint, fans are guessing that he will be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. You should know that a few days ago, news came out that Elvish had refused to be a part of the show. You should also know that Rohit Shetty's stunt show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 was quite entertaining. The winner of this season was Karanveer Mehra. Later, Karanveer participated in Bigg Boss 18 and became the winner there as well.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Contestants

Although the makers have not yet revealed the list of participants for Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15, some contestants' names have surfaced. It is being said that the tentative list of finalized contestants for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has also come out this week. It includes the names of Mallika Sherawat, Surbhi Jyoti, Gaurav Khanna, Apoorva Mukhija, Paras Kalnawat, Paras Chhabra, Siddharth Nigam, Digvijay Rathi, Avinash Mishra, Isha Malviya, Orry, Mohsin Khan, and Dhanashree Verma.

