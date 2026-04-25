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Nidhhi Agerwal Reveals High Cost of Stardom, Says Maintaining Image Isn’t Easy - Read On
Nidhhi Agerwal reveals the costly reality of celebrity life, sharing that maintaining her image requires heavy spending. With limited film projects, she relies on endorsements while managing constant financial pressure.
The Glamour Behind the Struggle
Nidhhi Agerwal recently opened up about the hidden financial pressures of being an actress. While the film industry appears glamorous from the outside, she revealed that maintaining that image requires constant spending, making celebrity life far more demanding and expensive than it seems to the public.
Recent Setbacks and Current Focus
Nidhhi Agerwal’s recent films Hari Hara Veera Mallu and The Raja Saab failed to perform at the box office, impacting her momentum. With no new projects officially announced, she is currently focusing on brand endorsements and commercial appearances, which provide her with a more stable and consistent source of income.
Breaking Down Monthly Expenses
In a recent interview, Nidhhi shared that her monthly expenses are at least Rs 5 lakh. This includes travel, accommodation, fitness, diet, and lifestyle costs. She also clarified that this figure does not include salaries for her personal staff, making the overall expenditure significantly higher in reality.
Gender Pay Gap in the Industry
Nidhhi highlighted the stark pay gap between male and female actors in the industry. While heroes earn significantly more, the cost of maintaining appearance, fitness, and public image remains almost the same. This creates added pressure on actresses, who must continuously invest in themselves to stay relevant.
Constant Financial Pressure
The actress emphasized that managing finances without a steady flow of film projects is challenging. Despite inconsistent income, expenses remain constant, making it difficult to sustain a celebrity lifestyle. Her insights shed light on the often-overlooked struggles actresses face behind the glamour of the entertainment industry.
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