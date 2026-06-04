After maintaining a steady run throughout its opening week, Blast witnessed a slight slowdown on its seventh day in theatres. The film collected Rs 2.75 crore net in India on Day 7, marking a drop of just over 20 percent from the Rs 3.45 crore earned on Day 6.

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While the decline was noticeable, it is considered a normal trend after the initial release rush. The film continues to attract audiences, particularly in Tamil-speaking markets where it has enjoyed strong occupancy rates.