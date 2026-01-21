- Home
- Entertainment
- Nidhhi Agerwal’s Viral Comments on Pawan Kalyan’s Politics and Leadership Delight His Fans
Nidhhi Agerwal’s Viral Comments on Pawan Kalyan’s Politics and Leadership Delight His Fans
Pawan Kalyan: Heroine Nidhhi Agerwal showered praises on Pawan Kalyan. She said he has great potential as both a politician and an actor. She also mentioned that there's a chance Pawan Kalyan could become the Prime Minister one day.
Nidhhi Agerwal’s Comments Go Viral
Actress Nidhhi Agerwal has gone viral after praising Pawan Kalyan during a podcast. She described him as an inspiring politician and actor, even saying he has the potential to become India’s Prime Minister. Her remarks quickly caught attention, delighting Pawan Kalyan’s fans across social media platforms.
Praising His Political Principles
Nidhhi highlighted that Pawan Kalyan firmly stands by his principles in politics. According to her, his courage, honesty, and willingness to fight for people’s rights set him apart from others. She believes his leadership qualities and commitment to public service could help him serve the nation on a much larger scale.
On-Set Experience With Pawan Kalyan
Having worked with Pawan Kalyan in Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Nidhhi shared her personal experience on set. She described him as simple, warm, and respectful toward everyone. She also admired his discipline and professionalism, qualities she feels are essential for strong leadership both in cinema and politics.
ciation.
Fans Shower Praise on Nidhhi
Following her comments, Pawan Kalyan’s fans have been praising Nidhhi Agerwal online. Many are sharing clips from the podcast and thanking her for acknowledging their leader. While her films may not have been major hits, her honest remarks have now brought her widespread attention and appre
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.