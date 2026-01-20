Actress Nidhhi Agerwal has criticised the culture of negative PR in Bollywood, calling it “horrible” and emotionally damaging. She spoke in support of Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan, saying actors are sensitive and unfair targeting can take a toll.

Nidhhi Agerwal Calls Negative PR Targeting Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan

While appreciating, she said, "Actors cannot escape having to deal with negative exposure and unjust characterizations." She also stated that while it is okay for most public figures to endure critique meant for them, planted increasingly negative stories could be quite troublesome to the mind. According to her, scrutiny and false portrayals make it hard victims live normal lives.

Niddhi Agerwal spoke about the PR culture and its impact saying, “Itna negative PR hota hai (there’s so much negative PR). There are so many attacks that happen, even things like BookMyShow ratings and IMDb ratings. There is a certain section of paid reviews. People pay a lot of money to pull others down, and sometimes I feel people pay more money to pull others down than to lift themselves up. Recently, mujhpe bhi ek do negative campaigns had started, but we stopped them immediately. Because I was just like, dude, I am going to push myself in a good way, but if you do something negative, then I am going to do it right back."

Coming to the negative PR about Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan, she spoke, “That’s very bad. People pay a lot of money for this. And I think it’s horrible. Because actors are very sensitive and emotional. They are child-like from the inside. I feel it’s really not good for their mental health. You feel attacked. Public personalities public property nahi hoti (public personalities are not public property). Everyone has parents at home, and you are answerable to them. It’s not nice."

A Call for Respect and Fairness

Nidhhi Agerwal concluded by calling for greater empathy in the world of entertainment. She said that discussions must respect the IP, and apply fair practices in public relations, success cannot be devalued in the first place.