Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari's viral video has reignited dating rumours, while many social media users question the constant intrusion into celebrities' personal lives.

A video featuring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari has gone viral on social media, once again putting their relationship rumours in the spotlight. The clip, shared by paparazzi accounts, has caught the attention of fans and netizens, leading to fresh speculation about the duo's bond.

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What Happened in the ,Viral Video,?

In the viral clip, Ibrahim Ali Khan is seen walking out of a venue when paparazzi suddenly point their cameras towards him. At the same time, Palak Tiwari appears to be coming out from the gate behind him. As the cameras move closer, Ibrahim seemingly gestures or nudges Palak back inside, apparently trying to keep her away from the photographers.

However, when the paparazzi move to another angle, Palak ends up getting captured on camera as well. The moment has quickly gone viral across social media platforms, with many users discussing Ibrahim's reaction and what it could mean.

Fans Divided Over the Incident

The video has triggered mixed reactions online. While some users believe Ibrahim was simply trying to avoid unnecessary attention, others feel the incident has added fuel to the long-running dating rumours surrounding the two.

At the same time, several people have criticized the paparazzi culture, questioning why celebrities' personal lives are constantly scrutinized. Many social media users argued that every public appearance should not be linked to relationship speculation.

Rumours Continue Despite No Official Confirmation

Rumours about Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari dating have been making headlines for quite some time. However, neither of them has officially confirmed being in a relationship.

In the past, Palak's mother, actress Shweta Tiwari, had also dismissed such reports and stated that Palak was not committed to Ibrahim. Despite that, the latest viral video has once again reignited discussions among fans, keeping the rumour mill busy.

For now, the truth remains known only to Ibrahim and Palak, while social media continues to debate the viral moment.