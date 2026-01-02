Mahesh Babu vs Pawan Kalyan: The Film That Lost the Big Box Office Battle
Do you know which Mahesh Babu movie flopped at the box office while competing with Power Star Pawan Kalyan's film? What were the collections of these two movies? And which two films competed?
Star heroes' battle at the box office..
Box office clashes between stars are common. A recent war between Pawan Kalyan and Mahesh Babu saw one film take a huge hit. So, which movies were they and what happened?
The trend of re-releases in Tollywood...
The re-release trend is huge in Tollywood right now. Among many stars, Pawan Kalyan and Mahesh Babu's films are getting the biggest response, drawing in both fans and general audiences.
Pawan - Mahesh competition at the box office..
Pawan and Mahesh's re-released films clashed at the box office on Dec 31. Mahesh's cult classic 'Murari' and Pawan's blockbuster 'Jalsa' both got 4K re-releases on the same day.
Jalsa movie collections..?
In this re-release, Pawan Kalyan's Jalsa earned unexpectedly huge collections. It grossed over 1 crore on day one from just 180 shows, bringing its total re-release gross to 4.23 crores.
Murari faded in its second re-release..
Murari, in its second re-release, only grossed 35 lakhs. This was a surprise since its first re-release earned over 8 crores. Jalsa clearly won the New Year re-release race.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.